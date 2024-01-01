https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShips of the General Steam Navigation Company, Caledonia 800 Tons leaving Hamburg - The Neptune 800 tons entering the Elbe, with her Majesty's MailsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205906View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2624 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3071 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3071 px | 300 dpi | 36.01 MBFree DownloadShips of the General Steam Navigation Company, Caledonia 800 Tons leaving Hamburg - The Neptune 800 tons entering the Elbe, with her Majesty's MailsMore