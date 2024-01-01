rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205936
Politicians - Vanity Fair - 'The Heritage of Wol'. The Rt. Hon. H.O. Armold-Forester. April 24 1905
Politicians - Vanity Fair - 'The Heritage of Wol'. The Rt. Hon. H.O. Armold-Forester. April 24 1905

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205936

View License

