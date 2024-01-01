https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205950Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the Mansion House of the Rt. Hon. The Lord MayorOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9205950View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 876 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2554 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2989 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2989 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.04 MBFree DownloadDesign for the Mansion House of the Rt. Hon. The Lord MayorMore