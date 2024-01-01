rawpixel
An Indiaman and a Two Decker Hove to, Said to be Thomas Dumar, Esq. in H.M. Ship 'Portland' Delivering the Leeward Island Convoy, in 1776

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205981

