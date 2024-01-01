rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205998
Miss Catherine Herrick with her Nieces and Nephews, the Five Elder Children of the Rev. and Mrs. Henry Palmer
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Miss Catherine Herrick with her Nieces and Nephews, the Five Elder Children of the Rev. and Mrs. Henry Palmer

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9205998

View License

Miss Catherine Herrick with her Nieces and Nephews, the Five Elder Children of the Rev. and Mrs. Henry Palmer

More