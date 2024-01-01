https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Gentleman and an Indian ServantOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206007View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2743 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3210 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3210 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.64 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Gentleman and an Indian ServantMore