rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206054
Mount Athos and the Monastery of Stavronikétes
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mount Athos and the Monastery of Stavronikétes

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206054

View License

Mount Athos and the Monastery of Stavronikétes

More