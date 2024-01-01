rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206223
The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206223

View License

The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.

More