https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeath of Abimelech at ThebezOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206235View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3580 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2005 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2919 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3580 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2005 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2919 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.23 MBFree DownloadDeath of Abimelech at ThebezMore