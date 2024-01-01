rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206284
The Dutch Vice Admiral under Admiral De Winter striking his flag to the English Vice Admiral Onslow under Admiral Duncan at the Battle of Camperdown, 11th October 1797

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206284

View License

