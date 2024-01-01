https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206284Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Dutch Vice Admiral under Admiral De Winter striking his flag to the English Vice Admiral Onslow under Admiral Duncan at the Battle of Camperdown, 11th October 1797Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206284View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 827 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2411 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2822 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2822 px | 300 dpi | 33.09 MBFree DownloadThe Dutch Vice Admiral under Admiral De Winter striking his flag to the English Vice Admiral Onslow under Admiral Duncan at the Battle of Camperdown, 11th October 1797More