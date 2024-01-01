rawpixel
The Sepulchral Brass of Robert Braunche and His Two Wives in Saint Margaret's Church, Lynn, Norfolk, 1364
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
