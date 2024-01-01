https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206404Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Repository of Arts, Royal Waterloo BathOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206404View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 567 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1653 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1934 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1934 px | 300 dpi | 22.68 MBFree DownloadThe Repository of Arts, Royal Waterloo BathMore