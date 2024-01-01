rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Benevolent Effects of Abolishing Slavery, or the Planter instructing his Negro
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206422

View License

