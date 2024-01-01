https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan on a horse hearding two cows and a calfOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206432View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2489 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1419 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2906 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2489 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1419 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2906 px | 300 dpi | 34.07 MBFree DownloadMan on a horse hearding two cows and a calfMore