https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206441Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with CottagersOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206441View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2496 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3526 x 2515 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3526 x 2515 px | 300 dpi | 25.39 MBFree DownloadLandscape with CottagersMore