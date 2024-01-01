https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA West Indian Creole Woman Attended by her Black ServantOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206479View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 981 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2862 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3349 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3349 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 39.26 MBFree DownloadA West Indian Creole Woman Attended by her Black ServantMore