https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206512Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView in Southern India, with a Warrior Outside His HutOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206512View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 839 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2446 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2863 px | 300 dpi | 33.57 MBFree DownloadView in Southern India, with a Warrior Outside His HutMore