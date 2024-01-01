https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGround Plan of Thunderdell Lodge with Dog Kennel and Court, Earl of BridgewaterOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206525View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2560 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2560 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.02 MBFree DownloadGround Plan of Thunderdell Lodge with Dog Kennel and Court, Earl of BridgewaterMore