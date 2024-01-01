https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206536Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Shepherd, from Songs of Innocence by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206536View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1018 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3475 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3475 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 40.74 MBFree DownloadThe Shepherd, from Songs of Innocence by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.More