https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206536
The Shepherd, from Songs of Innocence by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206536

View License

