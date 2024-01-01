https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollection of Prints by Notable DilettantiOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206559View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2657 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3958 x 3005 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3958 x 3005 px | 300 dpi | 34.04 MBFree DownloadCollection of Prints by Notable DilettantiMore