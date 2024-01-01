https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206560Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSet of six with printed wrapper, Plate 5: The Unsuccessful Pursuit of the Fox and GooseOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206560View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1061 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3093 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3620 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3620 px | 300 dpi | 42.44 MBFree DownloadSet of six with printed wrapper, Plate 5: The Unsuccessful Pursuit of the Fox and GooseMore