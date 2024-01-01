rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206586
Hunting [set of four]: 2. The Chace (titles are also inscribed in French)
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206586

View License

