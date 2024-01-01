https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3. Lecture, / Upon the most Novel safe & sure method of Popping a Horse-BallOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206588View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1123 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3275 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3833 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3833 px | 300 dpi | 44.93 MBFree Download3. Lecture, / Upon the most Novel safe & sure method of Popping a Horse-BallMore