https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHouses Adjacent to Westminster Abbey in the Process of DemolitionOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206594View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2628 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3075 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3075 px | 300 dpi | 36.05 MBFree DownloadHouses Adjacent to Westminster Abbey in the Process of DemolitionMore