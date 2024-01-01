https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206728Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFox-Hunting [set of three of four]: 4.The DeathOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206728View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 399 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1164 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1362 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1362 px | 300 dpi | 15.98 MBFree DownloadFox-Hunting [set of three of four]: 4.The DeathMore