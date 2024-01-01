rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206732
This View of the Capture of Amoy, on the Coast of China, on the 26th August, 1841
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9206732

View License

