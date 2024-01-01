https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFakir's Rock at Sultanganj, on the Ganges RiverOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206739View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2491 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2909 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2491 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2909 px | 300 dpi | 34.11 MBFree DownloadFakir's Rock at Sultanganj, on the Ganges RiverMore