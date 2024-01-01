https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206775Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for St. David, Pantasaph, Flintshire. East ElevationOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9206775View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 977 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2851 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3336 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3336 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 39.11 MBFree DownloadDesign for St. David, Pantasaph, Flintshire. East ElevationMore