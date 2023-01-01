https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic frame png vintage sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9206966View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1920 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1920 pxBest Quality PNG 2250 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic frame png vintage sticker, transparent backgroundMore