RemixAdjima3SaveSaveRemixblack wallpaperwallpaper aestheticroses iphone wallpaper wallpaperiphone wallpaperrose black and white wallpaperblack and white flower borderiphone wallpaper flowerblack rose wallpapersVintage rose flower iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic floral border backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet