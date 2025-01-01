Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu4SaveSaveEdit Imagekarl blossfeldtblossfeldtbear's breechesblack and white botanicalvintage illustrationmollisblack and white illustrationflowers black whiteAcanthus mollis png sticker, botanical, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal PhotographyInfoThis design contains original photography.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2138 x 3206 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar