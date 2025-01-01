Edit ImageBoom4SaveSaveEdit Imagemothers daymother paper cut font typographyhappy mothers dayvintage mothers daystamp love vintageenvelope stamplove letters paper papervintage stamp pngMother's Day png ephemera postage stamp collage journal sticker, transparentMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet