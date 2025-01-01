Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemerry christmas pngmerry christmas text pngmerry christmas textmerry christmasdecember text pngchristmas typographychristmastypographyMerry Christmas png word, greeting typography, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 571 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2857 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar