RemixAdjima4SaveSaveRemixblue wallpaper iphonewallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpapertropical leaf iphone wallpaperblue wallpapergraphic texture backgroundblue background hd wallpaperPalm trees border phone wallpaper, nature with ripped paper backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet