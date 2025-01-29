Edit Imageton11SaveSaveEdit Imageflower tape pngautumndried leaves pngdried flowerflower pngfall floraltaped flowerdried flower tapeAutumn leaf branch png washi tape, journal collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet