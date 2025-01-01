Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageroman empirepublic domain renaissancerenaissancesaintheavenrenaissance painting dieangel public domain oil paintingrenaissance religious artMartyrdom of Saint Lawrence by Master of the Saint Ursula LegendOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4766 x 6586 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar