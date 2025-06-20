Edit ImageCrop48SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred sisleyimpressionistsisleyimpressionism public domainpublic domain oil paintingvintage landscape paintingimpressionist paintingvintage landscapeSèvres Bridge (Le Pont de Sèvres) by Alfred SisleyOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5778 x 4744 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar