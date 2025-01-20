Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagerenoirpierre auguste renoirrenoir paintingsswirlshillsiderenoir public domaintree paintings public domainyellow paintingsHouses on a Hill (Groupe de maisons sur un coteau) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1065 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5123 x 4546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar