Woman Crocheting (Femme faisant du crochet) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 965 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 4680 x 5820 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license