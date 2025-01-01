Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepierre auguste renoirrenoiroil paintingaline charigot renoirfamily artpublic domainrenoir public domaingabrielle renard renoir paintingsThe Artist's Family (La Famille de l'artiste) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9679 x 12092 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar