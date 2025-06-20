Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagepierre auguste renoirrenoirpublic domain renoirvintage landscapevintage landscape paintinglandscape pierre auguste renoirpaysagepublic domain oil paintingLandscape (Paysage) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 836 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5222 x 3639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar