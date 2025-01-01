Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemindcharcoal drawing illustrationcharcoal drawingvintage illustration public domainwilliam james glackenscharcoal sketchblack and whiteblack and white graphicShe Gave Her Darter-in-law a Piece of Her Mind by William James GlackensOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4524 x 5962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar