Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissanceclub fullerrenaissance centerrenaissance paintingswordpublic domain renaissance, swordaxe art public domainpersonThree Apostles, Center One with Sword by Unidentified artistOriginal public domain image from Barnes FoundationMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 661 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3816 x 6924 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar