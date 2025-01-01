Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpngpotted plantplantartdesignillustrationvintage illustrationPNG Cezanne’s Geraniums sticker with white border, transparent background, artwork remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2549 x 3570 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar