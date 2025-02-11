RemixBaifernSaveSaveRemixaesthetic dried flowerflowerpaperaestheticcollagedried flowerbotanicalfloralNote paper badge, aesthetic flower collage element set psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNote paper badge, aesthetic flower collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268941/note-paper-badge-aesthetic-flower-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseNote paper badge, aesthetic flower collage element set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580518/psd-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage with dried flowers on a textured, beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392604/png-background-paperView licenseNote paper badge png, aesthetic flower collage element set on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269247/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage with dried flowers and handwritten notes on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22547934/image-texture-butterfly-paperView licenseAutumn aesthetic vintage, note paper framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263186/autumn-aesthetic-vintage-note-paper-frameView licenseVintage collage with dried flowers, leaves, and old letters on a beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392567/png-background-paperView licenseAutumn aesthetic vintage, note paper framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230085/autumn-aesthetic-vintage-note-paper-frameView licenseVintage collage with dried flowers, leaves, and stamps on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22395779/png-background-textureView licenseAutumn aesthetic png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264567/autumn-aesthetic-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseCollage of dried flowers and butterflies on a textured, light background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392382/image-textures-paper-flowersView licenseFlower notepaper png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9595757/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage with butterflies and birds on a textured pink background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405711/image-background-texture-butterflyView licenseFlower notepaper png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9596365/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage with lace-edged oval frame on a beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22634872/image-background-border-paperView licenseFlower notepaper png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9596150/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage collage with flowers, insects, and paper scraps on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22566479/image-torn-paper-texturesView licenseFlower notepaper png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9596337/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseA collage of pressed flowers on a textured white background, showcasing delicate blooms editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392325/image-paper-flowers-aestheticView licenseNote paper png badge, flower bouquet collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264264/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage stamp collage featuring floral designs and botanical illustrations editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392326/image-paper-aesthetic-artView licenseNote paper png badge, Summer flowers collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264186/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage with dried leaves and flowers on a textured beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392349/image-paper-flowers-leafView licenseNote paper png badge, cherry blossom flowers collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264838/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage collage with botanical sketches, stars, and stamps on a beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392968/png-background-paperView licenseNote paper png badge, flower bouquet collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264354/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage collage with flowers, stamps, and torn paper on a beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22404958/png-background-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic flower png badge, butterfly botanical collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213339/png-butterfly-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage floral stamp collage on a beige background, featuring botanical designs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22391841/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseWedding invitation, purple flower bouquet paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229025/image-paper-flower-collageView licenseAutumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546047/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView licenseWedding invitation, purple flower bouquet paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229027/image-paper-flower-collageView licenseAutumn-themed collage with dried flowers and butterflies editable design Text: 'Happy Autumn' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22441478/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseWhite daisy flower png badge, aesthetic botanical collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222470/png-paper-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage collage with dried flowers and a motivational quote: 'Awaken the mind, Embrace the moment' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407220/png-background-paperView licenseWedding invitation, purple flower bouquet paper collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238353/png-paper-flowerView licenseAutumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546048/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView licensePapernote png badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9596429/papernote-png-badge-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242818/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licensePapernote png badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9596136/papernote-png-badge-transparent-backgroundView license