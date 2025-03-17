Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imageblack floral frametransparent frametransparent pngpngtorn paperpaper texturepaperflowerRipped paper floral png frame, aesthetic botanical collage, transparent designMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper floral frame, aesthetic botanical collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257173/ripped-paper-floral-frame-aesthetic-botanical-collage-editable-designView licenseRipped paper floral frame, aesthetic botanical collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230635/image-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242620/vintage-rose-flower-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseRipped paper floral png frame, aesthetic botanical collage, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270542/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242581/vintage-rose-flower-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseFloral moon butterfly png, surreal collage art, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579791/png-torn-paper-butterfly-roseView licenseRipped paper floral frame, aesthetic botanical collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223235/ripped-paper-floral-frame-aesthetic-botanical-collage-editable-designView licenseNote paper png frame, cherry blossom flower collage, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270486/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border editable paper craft backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124386/blue-tulip-border-editable-paper-craft-backgroundView licenseNote paper png frame, cherry blossom flower collage, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270485/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseGray ripped paper texture background, flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173428/gray-ripped-paper-texture-background-flower-designView licensePNG Ripped paper badge, cherry blossom flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113325/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border background, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124385/blue-tulip-border-background-editable-paper-craft-remixView licensePNG Ripped paper badge, cherry blossom flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113329/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border desktop wallpaper, editable collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124389/blue-tulip-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-backgroundView licensePNG Wedding flower badge, colorful botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161296/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseRipped Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540068/ripped-paper-effectView licensePNG Beige grid paper, pink flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103549/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licensePNG Beige grid paper, pink flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173129/png-torn-paper-roseView licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166451/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePNG Ripped paper badge, cherry blossom flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113331/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border iPhone wallpaper, editable remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124387/blue-tulip-border-iphone-wallpaper-editable-remix-backgroundView licensePNG Ripped paper badge, cherry blossom flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113327/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseFloral ripped paper png border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9290215/png-torn-paper-flowerView licenseBlue tulip border background, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190060/blue-tulip-border-background-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseFloral ripped paper png border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9290226/png-torn-paper-flowerView licensePaper collage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832647/paper-collage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Wedding flower badge, colorful botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160934/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border editable paper craft backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190061/blue-tulip-border-editable-paper-craft-backgroundView licensePNG Autumn aesthetic badge, ripped paper design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101654/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlue tulip border desktop wallpaper, editable collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190063/blue-tulip-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-backgroundView licensePNG Beige grid paper, pink flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103810/png-torn-paper-roseView licenseBird & fashion phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831964/bird-fashion-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licensePNG Autumn aesthetic badge, ripped paper design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101599/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licensePaper collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832594/paper-collage-background-editable-designView licensePNG Beige grid paper, pink flower design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103805/png-torn-paper-roseView licenseFlower, dark blue editable paper craft backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124624/flower-dark-blue-editable-paper-craft-backgroundView licenseRipped paper floral png badge, aesthetic botanical collage, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266503/png-torn-paper-aestheticView license