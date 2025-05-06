Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpngstrawberryfruitillustrationfooddesign elementcolorStraw png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 719 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3596 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealthy breakfast food, pastry illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9529104/healthy-breakfast-food-pastry-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseStraw, healthy food collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271134/straw-healthy-food-collage-element-psdView licenseHealthy drinks, coffee & dairy beverages illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533706/healthy-drinks-coffee-dairy-beverages-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseStraw, healthy food illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458569/straw-healthy-food-illustrationView licenseStrawberry shortcake background, editable digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059854/strawberry-shortcake-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseLemon slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361975/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseHealthy breakfast food, pastry illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9524852/healthy-breakfast-food-pastry-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseLemon slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326702/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseFresh strawberry, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708722/fresh-strawberry-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseAvocado slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509409/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseHealthy drinks, coffee & dairy beverages illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533745/healthy-drinks-coffee-dairy-beverages-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseLemon fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271151/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass HD wallpaper, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362657/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-beigeView licenseAvocado slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509107/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361829/strawberry-smoothie-glass-healthy-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseAvocado slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509089/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass phone wallpaper, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362720/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseAvocado slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509401/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326951/strawberry-smoothie-glass-healthy-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseAvocado slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509423/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701925/strawberry-smoothie-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseVariety of fruits png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584612/png-apple-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358061/strawberry-smoothie-healthy-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrange slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336220/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass HD wallpaper, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358045/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-berryView licenseOrange slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358698/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie glass phone wallpaper, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358074/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseWatermelon slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336217/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseStrawberry smoothie, healthy drink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362582/strawberry-smoothie-healthy-drink-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrange slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358695/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseTropical fruit, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380075/tropical-fruit-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseOrange slice fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358697/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseEditable strawberry design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322857/editable-strawberry-design-element-setView licenseStrawberry smoothie bowl png food sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354374/png-strawberry-stickerView licenseStrawberry farm Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819721/strawberry-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCranberry fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9450925/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlueberry fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271160/png-sticker-illustrationView licenseTropical fruit, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380792/tropical-fruit-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCranberry fruit png sticker, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9450894/png-sticker-illustrationView license