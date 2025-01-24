Edit ImageCropPorramateSaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpnghandpersonmanvinyl recordblackmusicMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVinyl cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496546/vinyl-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271527/png-hand-personView licenseVinyl cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030624/vinyl-cover-mockup-editable-designView licensePng man holding vinyl record illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9422816/png-person-shirtView licenseEditable vinyl record mockup template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22828686/editable-vinyl-record-mockup-template-customizable-designView licenseVinyl record png sticker, hand holding light bulb in retro music concept, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6655840/png-sticker-elementView licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444268/classical-music-cover-templateView licenseMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271567/png-hand-personView licenseClassical music cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998933/classical-music-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271555/png-hand-personView licenseVinyl record-headed man png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098867/vinyl-record-headed-man-png-sticker-editable-designView licenseRetro vinyl record png sticker, cassette tape, music remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8088547/png-sticker-handView licenseVinyl records poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708623/vinyl-records-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHeadphones png in hand, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261245/headphones-png-hand-transparent-backgroundView licenseNew song Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271586/png-hand-personView licenseRetro disco music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusic hand png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271593/png-hand-personView licenseVinyl record editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543974/vinyl-record-editable-mockupView licensePng vinyl record in hand sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239469/png-hand-collageView licenseBecome a dj Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView licenseVinyl record png sticker, music, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784795/png-aesthetic-collageView licenseGreek God statue background, music collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9120472/greek-god-statue-background-music-collage-editable-designView licenseVinyl record png sticker, music, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766020/png-aesthetic-collageView licensechill aesthetic music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseJazz music png aesthetic, instruments remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832183/png-music-note-aestheticView licenseVinyl records Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708626/vinyl-records-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJazz music png aesthetic, instruments remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832177/png-music-note-aestheticView licenseLofi playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG On music vinyl icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520894/png-music-vinyl-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseVinyl records story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578494/vinyl-records-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMan png full body illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268305/png-person-illustrationView licenseVinyl records Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477528/vinyl-records-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan png full body illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267769/png-person-illustrationView licenseVinyl records Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578390/vinyl-records-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Music vinyl slide icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970547/png-music-vinyl-slide-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574762/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePNG On music vinyl icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520881/png-music-vinyl-icon-transparent-backgroundView licenseMusic app Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256712/music-app-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG On music vinyl icon, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970462/png-music-vinyl-icon-transparent-backgroundView license