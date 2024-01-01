https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBay at Nevin, Wales by George Elbert Burr. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298591View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 752 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2195 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6030 x 3781 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6030 x 3781 px | 300 dpi | 130.5 MBFree DownloadBay at Nevin, Wales by George Elbert Burr. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More