https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConservatory Window with Flowers (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original from The National Gallery of Art.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298639View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2798 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3275 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3275 px | 300 dpi | 76.8 MBFree DownloadConservatory Window with Flowers (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More