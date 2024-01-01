rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298639
Conservatory Window with Flowers (1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original from The National Gallery of Art.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298639

View CC0 License

